Cops arrest man wanted in woman’s 2018 murder in front of Bronx bodega

The BRONX — Police have arrested the man who was sought in the 2018 murder of a woman in the Bronx.

Amere Bryant, 25, was arrested and faces charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

Shaquana Button, 36, was shot and killed during an argument outside the Candy and Grocery 24-hour store along East 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven on Jan. 15, 2018.

Button was found with a gunshot wound to the face and pronounced dead at the scene.

A day after the incident, police identified Bryant as the only suspect and said he was seen arguing with Button inside the store.

Bryant, who police said is undomiciled, was on the loose for over year before he was taken into custody early Wednesday.