Bronx street to be renamed after Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz

The BRONX — A Bronx street will be renamed to honor slain teen Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz.

Councilmember Ritchie Torres will be joined by the Guzman-Feliz family and members of the NYPD Explorers Program to rename East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue as “Junior Guzman-Feliz Way.”

The street co-naming honor’s Junior’s legacy and the impact he had on thousands of lives.

Guzman-Feliz was attacked in by 14 suspected Trinitarios gang members on June 20, 2018.

“Junior” was chased for blocks by his attackers, then ran into the bodega and tried to hide, but the suspects dragged the 15-year-old from the store. Junior suffered a lethal slash to his throat. He tried to make it to a nearby hospital, but collapsed on the sidewalk and died.

Several suspects in the case are accused of first-degree murder in the savage killing of “Junior.” Nine other men will face a later trial on second-degree murder charges.

Since the teen’s death, officials and lawmakers have been working to find ways to protect children from gangs and other forms of violence.

Last summer, lawmakers proposed “Junior’s Law,” which would require small businesses to be a “safe haven” for youth in danger.

Six months after Guzman-Feliz’s death, the bodega where he was attacked became the first “safe haven bodega” in the Bronx.

The bodega was selected to be the first “safe haven bodega” after the 15-year-old’s murder sparked an outcry to protect people from would-be attackers.

With creating “safe have bodegas,” dozens of employees learned how to prevent gang attacks, including training of how to handle violent situations and implementing panic buttons for emergencies.