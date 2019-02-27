60-year-old Bronx man beaten and robbed in broad daylight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX — Police are looking for a man that allegedly beat and robbed a 60-year-old man in the Bronx earlier this month.

Authorities say the suspect violently shoved the man into scaffolding guard rails just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, on Jennings Street in the Claremont section of the Bronx. The suspect then stole the man's ring right off his finger.

"The guy attacked me right here, he punched [me]," the victim, who did not want to reveal his identity, recounted to PIX Wednesday. "He pushed me. I stayed quiet because I didn't know if he had a gun," he said.

The victim said the gold ring that was stolen was very important to him because it was from his grandfather.

"Four generations – I wanted to give it to my grandson," he said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, heading east on Jennings Street, police said.

The suspect was described by police as a man in his 30s, with gold fronts on his upper and lower teeth. He was last seen wearing a beige hooded coat, a black and white sweater, blue jeans, black and white sneakers, and carrying a red and black duffel bag.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).