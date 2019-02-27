60-year-old Bronx man beaten and robbed in broad daylight

Posted 9:31 PM, February 27, 2019, by and

BRONX — Police are looking for a man that allegedly beat and robbed a 60-year-old man in the Bronx earlier this month.

Authorities say the suspect violently shoved the man into scaffolding guard rails just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, on Jennings Street in the Claremont section of the Bronx. The suspect then stole the man's ring right off his finger.

"The guy attacked me right here, he punched [me]," the victim, who did not want to reveal his identity, recounted to PIX Wednesday. "He pushed me. I stayed quiet because I didn't know if he had a gun," he said.

The victim said the gold ring that was stolen was very important to him because it was from his grandfather.

"Four generations – I wanted to give it to my grandson," he said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, heading east on Jennings Street, police said.

The suspect was described by police as a man in his 30s, with gold fronts on his upper and lower teeth. He was last seen wearing a beige hooded coat, a black and white sweater, blue jeans, black and white sneakers, and carrying a red and black duffel bag.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.