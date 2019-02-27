3 victims in LIRR train-car crash were friends who worked together at grocery store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New details are emerging about the three men killed when two LIRR trains slammed into their vehicle Tuesday night.

Inside Fine Fare Supermarket In Westbury, where the men worked, there is a memorial for the three coworkers and close friends. A donation box has also been set up for their families.

According to the store's manager, Jesus Hernandez was the Dairy Manager and worked in the store for eight years. Saul Martinez, a father of three young girls, worked in the meat department, as did Miguel Angel Luna, a father of four. Luna had been with that Fine Fare location since it opened more than a decade ago.

The manager told PIX11 that when the three friends headed out together after they finished work Tuesday night.

The men were spotted soon after inside Los Primos Barbershop on Union Ave., just steps from the site of the accident.

A short time later, tragedy struck.

According to authorities, at about 7:20 p.m., the three men drove around the train-crossing gates, which were down with lights flashing. Two trains traveling in opposite directions slammed into the car.

A witness told police the driver of the vehicle was allegedly fleeing the scene of an earlier minor fender bender.