Section of Fifth Avenue remains closed for a second day due to unstable scaffolding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — A section of 5th Avenue remains closed into Tuesday evening because of unstable scaffolding on a building at 72nd Street and 5th Avenue.

According to the NYPD, no vehicles are permitted on 5th Avenue from E. 79th Street to 71st Street Pedestrians are not allowed on 5th Avenue between E. 71st Street and 73rd Street. Emergency personnel will remain on scene.

The scaffolding began separating from the facade of the 12-story apartment building around 8:15 a.m. Monday. The NYPD and FDNY were on scene for hours, in the event the scaffolding collapsed. Wind gusts Monday topped 60 mph.

“I’ve never seen anything like that anywhere,” said Arjun Kalra, reacting to the sight of the mangled scaffolding.

The Department of Buildings released a statement to PIX11, laying out the latest updates:

DOB is currently overseeing work by a private contractor to remove the top sections of the scaffold and bring them down to ground level.

DOB continues to coordinate the operations with our partner agencies.

Street closures will remain in place until the work to remove the scaffold is completed and it’s determined the area is safe.

New Force Construction in Queens, which owns the scaffolding, does have previous violations involving the facade and scaffolding at the site at 72nd and 5th. PIX11 called New Force Construction, but an employee wouldn’t comment or let us speak with anyone in management.

40.772462 -73.967044