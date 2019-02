QUEENS — A man has died after he was found with a gunshot wound to the chest inside his Queens home, police said Tuesday.

Authorities said police responded to Mohammed Rizwan’s home at 103-29 171st St. in Jamaica at 5:46 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call, and found Rizwan shot in the chest.

EMS also responded and took Rizwan, 57, to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police said there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.