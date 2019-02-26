Protecting you: Fighting back against cyber stalkers

Netflix has announced that season two of the psychological thriller “You” is coming soon. The binge-worthy drama focuses on book store manager Joe Goldberg and his romantic relationship, turned obsession, after he begins internet stalking a woman.

Cyber security experts warn what happens in the show is not that far from reality.

Research shows that 6.6. millions Americans are victims of cyber crimes each year, and that most crimes are committed by a past partner of the victim, according to Guy Franklin, general manager of SOSA NYC.

