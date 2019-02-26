President Trump in Vietnam to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

DONG DANG, Vietnam — President Donald Trump has greeted officials in Vietnam, where he’ll be meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

A red carpet was rolled out by the stairs of Air Force One, and soldiers lined up at attention as Trump walked down the stairs and began shaking hands of the officials who were there to greet him on the tarmac.

Trump arrived in Hanoi on Tuesday evening, local time, hours after Kim arrived in the Vietnamese capital by customized armored train and limousine for their second summit. The two men first met last June in Singapore, a summit that was long on historic pageantry but short in any enforceable agreements for North Korea to give up its nuclear arsenal.

Trump has praised Pyongyang for ceasing nuclear tests and has appeared to ease up on demanding a timeline for disarmament. Kim is expected to ask for relief from crushing U.S. sanctions.