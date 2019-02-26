Police arrest man accused of raping impaired woman at Bronx motel

OLINVILLE, the Bronx — Police busted a 25-year-old man Tuesday accused of raping an impaired woman at a motel in the Bronx.

Yabi Jaw was charged with rape and grand larceny for the Monday attack, police said.

He allegedly entered the El Rancho Motel with the 34-year-old victim, officials said. She was in an impaired state. Once inside the room, he allegedly raped her. Jaw is also accused of taking the woman’s phone before he left.

She woke up hours later and called a friend, who took her to Mount Sinai Hospital.