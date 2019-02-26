Mother, daughter accused of killing 5 family members; 6th potential victim found safe

MORRISVILLE, Pa. — The teenage son of a woman found dead alongside four relatives in a Pennsylvania home has been found safe as a mother and daughter — relatives of the victims — faces charges in the killings.

Morrisville Borough Police Chief George McClay said Tuesday that Jamilla Campbell’s 17-year-old son, Joshua, was found staying with friends in Willingboro, New Jersey.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub has stressed that the teen isn’t a suspect in the slayings and that officials wanted to be sure he was safe.

Campbell was found dead alongside her twin 9-year-old daughters, her 13-year-old nephew and 25-year-old niece.

Campbell’s sister Shana Decree and niece Dominique Decree face homicide charges. Police have not released a motive or said how the victims died.

The mother and daughter have been charged with homicide in the deaths of the five relatives. They have allegedly told police that one of the victims helped with the killings.

Police say Shana Decree and 19-year-old Dominique Decree were found in the apartment Monday acting disoriented. They were taken to the hospital where they were treated and interviewed by police.

An affidavit describing the charges says both women changed their stories while talking to police. It says they first described one to three unknown men committing the killings, before telling police they had killed several of the family members.

The documents say Shana Decree told police that everyone “wanted to die.”

The women claimed Campbell, 42, killed at least one of the children before she herself was choked to death.

Officials discuss the case: