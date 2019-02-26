Local officials have agreed on a plan to transform the MTA. Plus, the latest on the special election for public advocate. John Muller is LIVE with the top 11 stories you need to know right now. Watch in the video above.
Midday with Muller: MTA overhaul plans and election for public advocate
-
Midday with Muller: Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was unhappy with salary: police
-
Midday with Muller: Amazon breaks up with Long Island City on Valentine’s Day
-
Midday with Muller: Lynne Patton set to move into NYCHA
-
Midday with Muller: Trump declares national emergency
-
Midday with Muller: Patriots owner charged with soliciting prostitution
-
-
Midday with Muller: Snow slams tri-state and the latest in Jussie Smollett’s case
-
Midday with Muller: 3 killed in multi-vehicle crash in NJ and the latest in the Jussie Smollett case
-
Midday with Muller: White supremacist sentenced; detective killed by ‘friendly fire’
-
Midday with Muller: El Chapo verdict, storm latest
-
Midday with Muller: Services for fallen NYPD officer Brian Simonsen begin Monday
-
-
Midday with Muller: R. Kelly pleads not guilty, dangerous winds hit tri-state
-
City officials conduct subway survey as structure of the MTA is discussed
-
Here’s what you need to know before you vote in Tuesday’s special election for public advocate