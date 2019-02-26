Man rapes impaired woman at Bronx motel: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLINVILLE, the Bronx — A man accused of raping an impaired woman at a motel in the Bronx is being sought by police Tuesday.

The attack happened at the El Rancho Motel on White Plains Road, bordering the Olinville and Williamsbridge sections of the Bronx, Monday around 12:55 p.m., police said.

The 34-year-old victim woke up hours after the attack and called a friend, who drove her to a hospital.

Surveillance video caught the alleged attacker going through the victim's purse before fleeing the scene.

The individual is described to be about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and between 25 to 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red stripes, jeans, black shoes and an oversized gold ring on his left hand.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).