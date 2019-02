Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friends and family gathered Tuesday for a surprise celebration for hospital volunteer Arthur Seidman. He turns 102 on Thursday.

The elegant and stylish Seidman, who still drives himself to work, has over 15,500 volunteer hours logged over the last 23 years at North Shore University Hospital. As a small token of their appreciation, the hospital had a very special musical guest for the birthday boy. Videographer Keith Lopez was there.