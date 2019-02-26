3 killed when LIRR train strikes truck on the tracks, service suspended on several lines

WESTBURY, NY — Three people were killed when a Long Island Rail Road train hit a truck on the tracks near Westbury on Tuesday night, officials said.

Police and emergency personnel are on the scene. The train involved is the 6:36 p.m. train from Ronkonkoma due at Penn Station at 7:56 p.m. It hit the truck around 7:30 p.m. near the School Street crossing.

It wasn’t clear if the victims were in the vehicle or the train. Police say several train passengers suffered minor injuries.

Video shows the upright train slightly off the tracks, its front damaged.

The LIRR has referred to it as “fire department activity east of Westbury.”

Service on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches is suspended in both directions, the LIRR tweeted.

Customers are being advised to take alternate branches including the Babylon, Montauk or Hempstead branches.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.