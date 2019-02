NEW YORK — Jumaane Williams won Tuesday’s special election for public advocate.

The position was left vacant after former public advocate Letitia James was elected to the position of state attorney general.

Williams, a city council man from Brooklyn, beat sixteen other candidates. He’s served on the council since 2009.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson filled the position after James left and before the election.

“I look forward to your leadership in this role & I’m happy to ensure a smooth transition for you & your staff,” he tweeted. “Thanks to all the hardworking Public Advocate & Council staff who kept the office engaged and running since Jan 1!”

James also congratulated Williams.

“This office has the power to make real and lasting change in the lives of New Yorker,” she said. “I look forward to working with you to improve our city each and every day.”

Williams will have to compete again in a June primary and then in a November general election he wants to continue on in the position beyond 2019.