Health officials warn of measles exposure in NJ

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ — People who were in Hillside may have been exposed to someone with measles, health officials warned Tuesday.

Measles is a highly contagious disease.

Officials said people at the following locations and times could have been exposed:

AFC Urgent Care Hillsdale, 2 Broadway, Hillsdale, NJ 07642, February 18, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Walgreens Pharmacy, 383 Washington Ave, Hillsdale, NJ, 07642, February 18, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Anyone who suspects an exposure is urged to call a health care provider before going to a medical office or emergency department.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). Measles infection in a pregnant woman can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby. Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

A document with information on what to do if you’ve been exposed to measles is available here.