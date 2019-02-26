Founder of beauty brand ‘Rodial’ shares her success story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOHO, N.Y.C — A beauty entrepreneur who many dubbed an over-night success, says she's far from it.

We got a chance to meet up with the creator of "Rodial" and "Nip and fab" and found out how she became a 'Changemaker' in the game of beauty with one creative product name.

Maria Hatzistefanis passion for beauty started when she was just a little girl in Greece. While the beauty business intrigued her, she chose a safer route, a career in finance.

"One day I was called into the boardroom and was fired and that was the best thing that ever happened to me," Hatzistefanis said.

Being fired gave her the time to pursue her passion. She realized there was a gap in the market for targeted beauty treatments-so she got to work.

She created the luxury, skincare and beauty line "Rodial."

Hatzistefanis made a name for herself using unique ingredients and creative social media campaigns. Just a few years in, she was concerned the company may go under. But her anti-aging product saved the day.

"We went through the ingredients and one related to viper venom and I said let's call it snake serum," Hatzistefanis said.

That campaign went virtual, and Hatzistefanis credits it with saving the company.

Knowing her clients wanted unusual ingredients she created her next product: "Dragon's blood."

On the heels of Rodial's success, Hatzistefanis started another product line for millennials, which can be found at stores like Target and Walgreens, called Nip and Fab.

Hatzistefanis' products are now in 35 countries and over 2,000 stores. Maria also has a book out called "Overnight Success" and a new podcast with the same title which helps people become successful in all aspects of life.