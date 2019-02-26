Bronx expectant father seeks NYCHA repairs for strange foam coming from toilet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX — Troy Banks from the Mitchel Houses in the Bronx says he should be celebrating because he's expecting his first child in just months. Instead, he's stressed about home repairs.

"Somebody is washing clothes and the water is coming out of my toilet and it’s nasty as hell," Banks told PIX11's Monica Morales.

Banks says foamy water keeps coming out of his toilet and flooding his bathroom. Banks said he has filed several tickets for repairs but unfortunately didn't keep the ticket numbers.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells a different story. They said this resident has not reported any work tickets regarding flooding issues and urges all residents to use the My NYCHA app or call the Customer Contact Center at (718) 707-7771 to create work tickets.

A spokesperson from NYCHA promised PIX they will visit Banks to help.

