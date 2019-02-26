× 81-year-old man wearing red ‘Make America Great Again’ hat assaulted in NJ grocery store: prosecutors

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ — An 81-year-old man wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat was assaulted in a New Jersey grocery store, officials said.

He was at a supermarket on Elizabeth Avenue in Franklin Township on Monday afternoon when someone confronted him over the hat, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said. The man sustained minor injuries and declined medical attention.

Police have not released information about the alleged attacker.

They’ve asked anyone with information to contact them.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor, and Chief Grammar request anyone with information to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100, or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.888577tips.org or at http://www.scpo.net and click on either “Crime Stoppers” or “TIPS HOTLINE”. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.