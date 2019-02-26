24-year-old woman shot in Coney Island

Posted 5:10 PM, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 06:08PM, February 26, 2019

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Coney Island late Tuesday afternoon, police confirm.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Stillwell and Mermaid avenues.

Police said the 24-year-old woman was standing at the bus stop when she was shot in the leg.

The woman, who has not been identified, was transported to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. Her condition is not known.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

