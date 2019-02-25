Threats made to multiple Staten Island high schools; teen arrested

Posted 5:21 AM, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 07:37AM, February 25, 2019

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A scary situation for parents on Staten Island as police investigate threats to multiple high schools in the borough.

The threats were made as late as 11 p.m. Sunday and were brought to the attention of school officials and police by parents.

Police say students alerted parents after seeing various threats made against Tottenville High School and Brentwood High School's freshman center. Police say a 16-year-old male was arrested Sunday at about 5 p.m. and charged with making a terroristic threat against Brentwood.

It was not immediately known if the same individual made the threat against Tottenville High School or if the two incidents are related. Both threats were made via social media, and included videos of guns and ammunition.

The teen is expected to be arraigned later Tuesday. Both schools will be open Monday morning.

 

