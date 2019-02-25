Thousands without power as high winds roar through NJ

TRENTON, N.J. — Thousands of utility customers remain without power in New Jersey as high winds continue to roar through the state, knocking down trees and power lines.

About 48,500 customers were without power in the Garden State early Monday afternoon. But most of the affected customers were expected to have their service restored by Monday night at the latest.

Wind advisories and warnings remained in effect Monday for most of the state. The National Weather Service notes that the ground saturated from previous rain and snow melt, trees and power lines are more susceptible to strong winds.

Across the state, winds are mostly expected to be between 25 to 45 mph, with gusts of up to 60 mph possible in some areas.