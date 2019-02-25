PIX11 to Air “Only in New York” Original Documentary Series

February 25, 2019, New York – PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship television station, today announced the launch of PIX11 Originals, an ongoing, in-house documentary project from the station’s Creative Services team, which will utilize the PIX11 archives to present specials on New York history and high-profile local events. The first PIX11 Originals documentary series, titled Only in New York, explores some of the most potent cultural issues of today through the prism of New York’s dark past. This four-part, half-hour series will air on PIX11 Friday nights at 10:30 p.m. beginning March 8.

Only in New York chronicles some of the most controversial moments in New York City history, a subway shooting that ignited a racial firestorm, the deadly days of the crack epidemic, a pair of high-profile trials that exposed the hidden horrors of domestic abuse and a rising political star assassinated inside the city’s most hallowed halls. All retold with rare footage pulled straight from the WPIX archives and featuring new interviews with PIX11 journalists, expert analysts and the headliners at the center of the story.

Link to trailer for Only in New York: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X9BZbGJXev4&feature=youtu.be

“New York City is a much different place now than it was 35 years ago, which is where our show’s timeline begins. The relentless quest for progress is what makes this place exceptional. Yet, many problems from the past still loom over our city’s future. Issues like class warfare, our broken criminal justice system, and the shameful mistreatment of women. We hope this series serves as a reminder that the next chapters in New York’s story depend on how New Yorkers choose to write them,” Heath Benfield, PIX11 Senior Creative Producer and Series Creator.

“Only in New York is Heath’s brainchild and the pitch intrigued me from the moment I heard it. It is a compelling extension of the PIX11 brand and reaffirms why we are New York’s Very Own,” said David Hyman, VP Marketing and Creative, PIX11.

This four-part, half-hour series will air on PIX11 Friday nights at 10:30 p.m. starting March 8. (Airing 3/8, 3/15, 3/22 and 3/29)

PIX11 Originals Only in New York Credits:

Created by Heath Benfield

Produced by Heath Benfield and Mike Lee

Production Coordinator – Mike Lee

Director of Photography – Colin Sonner

Supervising Editor – Dmitry Trakovsky

Executive Producers – David Hyman and Chris Wayland

Production Assistant – Matthew Santora

Title Artist – Steve Mitas

ABOUT PIX11

Founded in 1948 and owned by Tribune Broadcasting, a division of Tribune Media, WPIX-TV (PIX11) has long been regarded as a groundbreaking station in New York. In 2006, PIX11 became the flagship station of the CW Television Network and PIX11’s award winning news, successful primetime programming, off-network sitcom favorites, public affairs shows and outstanding event coverage have contributed to the station’s success. The station has been honored with numerous awards for excellence, including nearly 375 Emmy® Awards. PIX11 also has a long history of local sports coverage and in 2015 became the broadcast home of the New York Yankees. Since 1999 PIX11 has also been the broadcast station of the New York Mets. The station is also home to the New Jersey Lottery drawings. PIX11 engages with audiences across multiple social platforms; find us on Facebook at facebook.com/pix11news and on Twitter and Instagram at @pix11news. For more information visit www.pix11.com.