Over 33K NYC high school students have undiagnosed asthma, study finds

NEW YORK — According to a recent study, more than 33,000 New York City high school students were reported to have undiagnosed asthma symptoms.

According to a leading researcher, there is a need for higher quality public health education for urban families.

When it comes to asthma, it's crucial to know the signs of an asthma attack and the precautions to take if you think your child is suffering from the disease.

Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist/immunologist with Allergy & Asthma Network, weighs in on the recent news and provide tips on best practices on how to stay safe and how to get your child properly diagnosed if you think they are suffering from asthma.

PIX11 talks to a mom and her 6-year-old daughter about dealing with asthma day in and day out.