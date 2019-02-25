NYCHA mom with respiratory disease says crews left her home like a ‘construction zone’ for weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A mom living in public housing was happy when a crew from the city to handle a chronic leak in a bedroom, but then they left and never finished the job.

Flor Garcia, who suffers from a respiratory disease and is hooked up to a breathing machine 24 hours a day, said her Baruch Houses apartment is like a construction zone. It's been that way for three weeks, she said.

“It's tough because I can’t go to my brother's room because I can’t be breathing that," she said. "It's bad for my lungs."

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says that following earlier repairs by plumbers, staff confirmed on Feb. 23 there is no current leak issue affecting the unit. Also, a Bricklayer was already scheduled for March 12; plaster and paint work will be scheduled following the completion of brick work.

