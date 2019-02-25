Justice for Junior: Bronx street to be renamed for teen killed at bodega

BELMONT, the Bronx — The street where a 15-year-old Bronx teen was slain by alleged members of the Trinitarios gang will be renamed in his honor on Wednesday.

Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was attacked on June 20, 2018 at a bodega at E.183rd Street. and Bathgate Avenue. He’ll be remembered with a street sign at the intersection.

“Junior impacted thousands of lives and this is a small way to memorialize his life and legacy,” Councilman Ritchie Torres said.

The teen was chased for blocks by his attackers, then ran into a bodega at the intersection and tried to hide, but his attackers dragged him from the store. Junior suffered a lethal slash to his throat.

He tried to make it to a nearby hospital, but collapsed on the sidewalk.

The teen’s death spurred a number of changes in the Bronx. Millions were allocated to fight gang violence and bodega owners have done work to make the stores safer.

Torres will be joined Wednesday by the Guzman-Feliz family and members of the NYPD Explorers Program. Junior was an explorer and dreamed of being a police officer.

The street will be renamed Wednesday at 10 a.m.