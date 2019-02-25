Holland Tunnel detours begin Monday in New Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A Monday morning commuter alert is in effect as a major entry point into the city is getting hit hard with delays.

This is all due to a construction project that may have you looking for a new way to get to work for up to two weeks.

Sewer repair work started Friday at midnight for the east bound side of Holland Tunnel. Officials are urging drivers to use alternate routes.

The repairs to a 96-inch sewer main will shrink lanes by 50 percent at 12th Street and Jersey Avenue.

The repairs will lead to expected backups where Route 139 merges with Route 78 and the Jersey Turnpike and Pulaski Skyway, according to the Department of Transportation.

Bea Le, a commuter from Raritan, was out early on the roads headed to work and didn’t know the work was coming. She said train or ferry isn’t an option. “Maybe I would work for home. I hope.”