High winds causing flight delays across tri-state area airports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Extremely strong wind gusts of up to 62 mph are causing flight delays across tri-state area airports Monday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration is reporting over 2-hour delays because of high winds at LaGuardia Airport in Queens and Newark Liberty International Airport.

According to airport operations, 89 flights have been delayed at LaGuardia, with nearly 70 flights cancelled all together.

Weather conditions have caused #LGA Airport flight disruptions. Check with your airline to determine the status of your flight. [88] — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) February 25, 2019

In Newark, the AirTrain was suspended at 9 a.m. and replaced by buses due to high wind, with officials urging fliers to allow for extra travel time.

Due to high wind, #AirTrain #EWR will be suspended at 9am & replaced by buses. Please allow extra travel time. See Customer Service Reps for information. [86] — Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) February 25, 2019

A high wind warning is in effect in the tri-state area until 6 p.m. Monday. The city is calling it a hazardous wind event, meaning high sustained winds and gusts could make walking or driving dangerous.

Travel restrictions have been put in place, including a ban on empty tractor trailers and tandem trucks on many roads and bridges.

The Emergency Management Operations Center is warning construction sites to secure any loose items and equipment.

Whenever winds top 30 mph, the city requires all crane operations to stop.