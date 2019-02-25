Driver accused of killing 3 people in NJ gas station crash had 9 bags of heroin: police

WAYNE, N.J. — A driver accused of overdosing and crashing into a gas station in New Jersey, killing three people, allegedly had nine bags of heroin and a needle on him at the time.

Jason Vanderee, 29, entered a not guilty plea in court Monday, and consented to the state’s request that he remain detained pending trial.

The Glenwood, New Jersey, man is charged with three counts of manslaughter and possession of drugs and a hypodermic needle, in addition to other charges.

Nine bags of heroin and a needle were found in Vanderee’s possession after the Feb. 19 crash, according to officials.

Vanderee is remorseful and has struggled with addiction for a decade, defense attorney John Latoracca said in court. Vanderee is unemployed and lived with his parents at the time.

Luke Warbeck, 17; his father, Jon Warbeck, 50; and gas station attendant Lovedeep Fatra, 23, were killed when officials say Vanderee’s vehicle barreled into them.

Vanderee was administered Narcan — used in opioid overdoses — at the scene.

This is not Vanderee’s first crash. Officials said he slammed into a guardrail head-on when he overdosed on heroin and veered across lanes on Interstate 80 in Fairfield on Nov. 3, 2016.