Cab driver accused of fatally striking woman in Queens released without charges

REGO PARK, Queens — A cab driver accused of fatally running down a young woman in Queens, and then fleeing the scene, has been released without charges.

Police responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Queens Boulevard and 63rd Drive.

They arrived to find EMS administering aid 26-year-old woman at that location. The victim, identified as Sherena Hundalani was transported to Elmhurst Hospital Center where she later died.

Witnesses say the driver, identified as 55-year-old Lakhuinder Singh, barreled across the sidewalk near Queens Boulevard, after hitting Hundalini.

The driver then drove the wrong way on 62nd Drive until good Samaritans stepped in. He was apprehended a block away, but later released without being charged.

Sources tell PIX11 it appears the driver had a medical condition, along with issues with his vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing.