3rd child death associated with flu reported in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. — State health officials have confirmed the third death of a New Jersey child associated with the flu this season.

The death was announced Monday.

Health Commissioner Shereef Elnahal says infant from northern New Jersey died in late January and had several underlying conditions. The child was not able to be vaccinated for medical reasons.

The child’s name was not disclosed.

The child’s death comes less than a week after state health officials announced the flu-related death of a northern Jersey toddler. Another child from central Jersey died in late December.

The flu is a contagious illness that affects the nose, throat, lungs and other parts of the body.

Health officials urged state residents to get flu shots and take precautions during flu seasons, including washing your hands frequently, covering any coughs and sneezes and staying home if you are sick.

Every year in the U.S., more than 200,000 people are hospitalized from flu complications and the flu causes about 12,000 to 56,000 deaths each year, data shows.