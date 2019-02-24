Woman fatally struck by taxi in Queens hit-and-run: police

REGO PARK, Queens— A young woman has died after being struck by a taxi that fled the scene in Queens, police said Sunday.

Police responded to a call for a motor vehicle crash at Queens Boulevard and 63rd Drive shortly after 4:00 p.m.

They arrived to find EMS administering CPR to a conscious 26-year-old woman at that location.

A taxi car hit the woman and fled the scene, police said.

The female victim was transported to the hospital where she later died.

A 55-year-old driver was apprehended just a block away from the scene on 62nd Drive.

The investigation remains ongoing.

