Woman fatally struck by taxi in Queens hit-and-run: police

Posted 7:26 PM, February 24, 2019, by

REGO PARK, Queens— A young woman has died after being struck by a taxi that fled the scene in Queens, police said Sunday.

Police responded to a call for a motor vehicle crash at Queens Boulevard and 63rd Drive shortly after 4:00 p.m.

They arrived to find EMS administering CPR to a conscious 26-year-old woman at that location.

A taxi car hit the woman and fled the scene, police said.

The female victim was transported to the hospital where she later died.

A 55-year-old driver was apprehended just a block away from the scene on 62nd Drive.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

