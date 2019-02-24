Woman falls down stairs while fighting off attempted rapist in Manhattan apartment building

Posted 4:49 PM, February 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:51PM, February 24, 2019

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A woman fell down a stairwell as she fought off a man when he tried to rape her in a Manhattan building on Saturday, police said.

Police have asked for help identifying this man in connection to an attempted rape. (NYPD)

The 40-year-old woman was headed up the stairs when a man grabbed her from behind and attempted to sexually assault her, an NYPD spokesman said. She resisted and they both fell down the stairs.

He fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said. The woman was treated for injuries to her back and hand.

Police have asked for help identifying the attacker. He has close cut black hair, brown eyes and a slim build. The man was last seen wearing a striped red, white and black puffy jacket with a hood, a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and white sneakers. The victim may have scratched the man’s face.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

