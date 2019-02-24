NJ weighs requiring donor disclosure for independent groups

TRENTON, N.J. — Donors who fork over at least five figures to independent spending groups anonymously could be disclosed publicly under new legislation moving in New Jersey’s Legislature.

The Democratic-led Senate unanimously passed a measure overhauling the state’s disclosure requirements last week, sending the bill to the Assembly where Democrats are also in charge.

The bill has been around since at least 2016 but made it onto lawmakers’ radar after one group that supports Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s agenda backtracked on a promise to disclose its donors.

Murphy has said he favors disclosure but stopped short of backing the legislation moving through the Legislature.

It’s unclear whether the assembly will take the bill up.