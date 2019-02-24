Hannah Beachler, Ruth E. Carter make Oscar history as first African-American winners in their categories

Posted 8:56 PM, February 24, 2019, by , Updated at 08:57PM, February 24, 2019

“Black Panther” production designer Hannah Beachler and costume designer Ruth E. Carter made history Sunday night as the first black winners in the categories.

Ruth E. Carter accepts the Costume Design award for ‘Black Panther’ onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Beachler’s win came moments after Carter’s win.

Beachler wins the Oscar along with set designer Jay R. Hart.

Beachler broke down in tears during her acceptance speech, which started out with her thanking “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler.

Related Story
Regina Kings wins Oscar for best supporting actress

Carter has previously been nominated for her work on “Amistad” and “Malcolm X.”

She took the stage saying “Wow, wow, I got it.” She said the award has been a long time coming.

Carter thanked Spike Lee, who provided her career start with his 1988 film “School Daze.”

(L-R) Jay Hart and Hannah Beachler accept the Production Design award for ‘Black Panther’ onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.