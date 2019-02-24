Full list of names: The Oscars In Memoriam 2019

The 2019 Oscars, held Sunday night, featured tributes to dozens of Hollywood’s finest who died in the past year.

The annual segment was presented by the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Among those honored were Burt Reynolds, Stan Lee, Albert Finney and Margot Kidder. The full list is below:

Susan Anspach

Ermanno Olmi

Richard Greenberg

John N. Carter

John Morris

Bernardo Bertolucci

Michel Legrand

Margot Kidder

Alixe Gordin

Neil Simon

Richard H. Kline

Vittorio Taviani

Elizabeth Sung

Françoise Bonnot

Burt Reynolds

Kitty O’Neil

Pablo Ferro

Samuel Hadida

Raymond Chow

Pierre Rissient

Anne V. Coates

Paul Bloch

Shinobu Hashimoto

Richard Marks

Stéphane Audran

Robby Müller

Craig Zadan

Barbara Harris

Claude Lanzmann

Martin Bregman

Nelson Pereira Dos Santos

Will Vinton

Miloš Forman

Witold Sobocinski

Dan Striepeke

Penny Marshall

Isao Takahata

Stephen Vaughan

Stan Lee

William Goldman

John M. Dwyer

Tab Hunter

Yvonne Blake

Nicolas Roeg

James Karen

Gregg Rudloff

Gloria Katz

Bruno Ganz

Audrey Wells

Albert Finney