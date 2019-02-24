Full list of names: The Oscars In Memoriam 2019

The 2019 Oscars, held Sunday night, featured tributes to dozens of Hollywood’s finest who died in the past year.
The annual segment was presented by the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Among those honored were Burt Reynolds, Stan Lee, Albert Finney and Margot Kidder. The full list is below:
Susan Anspach
Ermanno Olmi
Richard Greenberg
John N. Carter
John Morris
Bernardo Bertolucci
Michel Legrand
Margot Kidder
Alixe Gordin
Neil Simon
Richard H. Kline
Vittorio Taviani
Elizabeth Sung
Françoise Bonnot
Burt Reynolds
Kitty O’Neil
Pablo Ferro
Samuel Hadida
Raymond Chow
Pierre Rissient
Anne V. Coates
Paul Bloch
Shinobu Hashimoto
Richard Marks
Stéphane Audran
Robby Müller
Craig Zadan
Barbara Harris
Claude Lanzmann
Martin Bregman
Nelson Pereira Dos Santos
Will Vinton
Miloš Forman
Witold Sobocinski
Dan Striepeke
Penny Marshall
Isao Takahata
Stephen Vaughan
Stan Lee
William Goldman
John M. Dwyer
Tab Hunter
Yvonne Blake
Nicolas Roeg
James Karen
Gregg Rudloff
Gloria Katz
Bruno Ganz
Audrey Wells
Albert Finney