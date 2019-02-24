× Extremely strong, dangerous winds headed for NY, NJ

Extremely strong gusts of up to 62 mph may blow through the New York area on Sunday night and continue through Monday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo urged New Yorkers to remain alert and report any disruptions in power immediately.

“One thing we’ve learned over and over in these severe weather situations is if you wait for the storm to develop to start your actions, it’s too late,” Governor Cuomo said. “We have taken every precaution to ensure a smooth response to these dangerously high winds and have made it clear to utilities that they must work to restore power as quickly as possible.

Trees and large branches may be blown down, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered power outages are also expected.

Travel will be difficult.

A High Wind Warning goes into effect Sunday night. Winds 25-25 mph may gust around 60 mph.

To prepare for potential power outages, New Yorkers should:

Have a list of emergency numbers readily available.

Keep a battery-operated radio and flashlight on hand, as well as a supply of batteries.

Keep an emergency supply of water, medications and non-perishable foods handy.

Make sure you have alternative charging methods for your phone or any device that requires power.

Keep your car’s gas tank at least half-full; gas stations rely on electricity to power their pumps

Have extra blankets, coats, hats, and gloves on hand to keep warm.

For a complete list of weather terms and preparation ideas, visit the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services website.