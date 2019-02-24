Adam Lambert, Queen kick off the Oscars

Posted 8:23 PM, February 24, 2019, by , Updated at 08:24PM, February 24, 2019

Queen with Adam Lambert has kicked off the Academy Awards with a rocking performance of “We Will Rock You.”

US singer-songwriter Adam Lambert (L) and Brian May perform during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019. (VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

The intro is a tribute to best picture nominee the Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Lambert transitioned into “We Are the Champions” for the second song of the opening number, which drew applause from acting nominees Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, former pro baseball player Alex Rodriguez, sang along to the opening act, which ended in a shimmering wall of sparks falling on the Oscars stage.

Glenn Close was especially enthusiastic, stomping and singing along with every word in the front row. Three seats down, Rami Malek had a huge grin. Malek is nominated for best actor for his portrayal of Mercury.

