3 suffer life threatening injuries from carbon monoxide poisoning in Brooklyn

Posted 10:02 AM, February 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:10AM, February 24, 2019

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Eleven people suffered injuries from carbon monoxide poisoning inside a Brooklyn apartment building on Sunday, the FDNY said.

Authorities were called to a 6-unit brownstone building on Lincoln Place and Ralph Avenue in Crown Heights at about 7:45 a.m.

The FDNY said three people sustained serious, life threatening injuries and eight people suffered minor injuries.

All patients were transported to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medical Center.

The incident remains under investigation.

