11 taken to hospital after driver swerves to avoid deer in NJ

ALPINE, N.J. — Police say 11 people were taken to hospitals after an early morning van crash in New Jersey, but none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

Lt. Jock Watkins of Palisades Interstate Parkway police told the North Jersey Record that the passenger van ran off the southbound side of the parkway and hit a tree early Sunday.

Parkway police arrived at the crash at 2:44 a.m. Sunday and reported that several people in the van said the driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer.

Watkins said the van was heading from Rockland County to New York City.

Three people had to be extricated from the van. The six adults and five juveniles were taken to local hospitals. Their ages and conditions weren’t immediately available.