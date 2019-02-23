Two men suspected in fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Police are looking for two men in connection with a Flatbush shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead Friday night.

Police released the above surveillance footage of the two men in question, in hopes the public can help them identify them.

Authorities describe both men as 18 to 25 years old. One of the men was seen wearing red Adidas sweatpants with white stripes down the leg.

Brooklyn teen Samuel Joseph was found shot in the head and torso inside 1395 Flatbush Ave., the apartment building where he lived with his family, just before 6 p.m. Friday night, police said.

Saturday afternoon, Joseph's community mourned at a candlelight vigil near the spot where he was shot and killed.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).