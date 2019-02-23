Sanitation truck overturns on Belt Parkway in Queens after hitting overpass: officials

QUEENS — The FDNY is reporting an all-hands accident on the Belt Parkway after a sanitation truck hit the overpass at Merrick Boulevard and overturned.

Authorities say multiple vehicles are involved in the accident.

QNS ALL HANDS BELT PKWAY W, SANITATION TRUCK TURNED OVER AND PINNED 2 VEHICLES 2 TOOLS IN OPERATION, UNDER CONTROL — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) February 24, 2019

NYC emergency notification system says westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway are closed at Merrick Boulevard in Queens, and are asking drivers to find alternate routes if possible.

Due to a multi-vehicle collision, westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway are closed at Merrick Boulevard in Queens. Consider alt routes. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/GpdlTK7FPB. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) February 24, 2019