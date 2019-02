Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's one of the first signs of spring in the city.

The orchids are back in the Bronx and they have a story to tell.

The 17th Annual Orchid Show has opened at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx.

Singapore provides this year's inspiration. The orchid is Singapore's national flower.

This event was developed in partnership with Gardens by the Bay and Singapore Botanic Gardens.

It runs through April 28th.