NEWARK, N.J. — One man was killed after a fire erupted inside a senior citizen residential building in Newark on Saturday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The fire broke out at St. Mary’s Villa, located at 425 Sanford Ave.

The victim was confirmed to be a resident, but the identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

Detectives are on the scene investigating the cause and origin of the fire.