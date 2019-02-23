Man punched, robbed in Brooklyn after arranging iPhone sale on ‘Let Go’ app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DITMAS PARK, Brooklyn — Police are looking for three men in Brooklyn they say punched and robbed a man of two cell phones, after he showed up to sell one of them.

The 32-year-old victim made an arrangement with a buyer on the app "Let Go" to sell his iPhone X, police said Saturday.

When the victim drove up to 1111 Ocean Avenue on Feb. 7 at 8:50 p.m., intending to meet the buyer from the app and complete the agreed-upon sale, two males approached his vehicle.

Authorities say one of the suspects got into the victim's car, punched him in the face, and stole both the iPhone and the victim's Blackberry phone.

The two men fled back to the building, where the third suspect reportedly opened the door and let them inside.

Police have released the above surveillance footage of the three suspects, in hopes that the public can help identify them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).