Man, 23, fatally shot in Brooklyn: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in Brooklyn on Friday, police said.

The shooting happened at about 5 p.m. on a residential street located on East 94th Street and Avenue B in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his torso and arm and was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center by someone at the scene. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.