Cargo jet crashes in Texas with 3 aboard: FAA

TEXAS — A cargo jetliner crashed Saturday in Trinity Bay near Anahuac, Texas, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said.

Three people were aboard the twin-engine Boeing 767 operated by Atlas Air Inc. when it went down before 12:45 p.m. CT, the FAA’s Lynn Lunsford said.

The FAA said they issued an alert after losing radar and radio contact with the jet approximately 30 miles southeast of Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

#FAA statement regarding a twin-engine Boeing 767 cargo jetliner crash near Anahuac, TX today around 12:45 p.m. CT. pic.twitter.com/7x2f0wYwcG — The FAA (@FAANews) February 23, 2019

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will be lead an investigation, Lunsford said.