Brooklyn community mourns slain 15-year-old shooting victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — A Flatbush community mourned 15-year-old Samuel Joseph at a prayer vigil Saturday afternoon, after the teen was gunned down in his Brooklyn apartment building Friday night.

Police responded to 1395 Flatbush Ave. just before 6 p.m. Friday and found the teenage boy with gunshot wounds to his head and torso, authorities said.

Joseph's mother was expectedly anguished outside the building Friday night when PIX arrived on the scene.

"He was a normal kid...He does what kids do. She don't know who did it. The cops are here, they're going to take care of it. That's that," the victim's brother, Don Joseph, said.

Joseph was rushed to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Neighboring businesses were packed with customers at the time of the shooting. Asked how many shots he heard, local business owner Fabian Mora said, "I'm not sure. I think it was two, or three. I was shaking because that's the first time something [like that] happened."

There are no arrests but there are several surveillance cameras at nearby businesses.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.