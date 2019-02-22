Woman throws coffee in the face of attempted rapist: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INWOOD, Manhattan— Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to rape a woman in Inwood.

On Thursday, just before 10 p.m., the man followed a 51-year-old female into the vestibule of a residential building near Seaman Avenue, and pushed her into the building's hallway, police said.

Once behind the vicim, the man told her to " do as he said," according to police.

When the perpetrator tried to pull the woman's pants down, she turned around and threw her cup of coffee into his face and yelled out for help, police said.

The man ran out of the building and fled northbound on Seaman Avenue.

He is described as being between 30 to 40-years-old, nearly 6-feet tall, weighing about 250 pounds, with a beard and a mustache.

The man was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a black knit cap, a black and gray hooded jacket, a black sweater, black sweatpants with blue and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).