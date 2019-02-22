Two gasoline trucks crash in NJ, surrounding area evacuated: police

Posted 10:29 AM, February 22, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:42AM, February 22, 2019

MALBORO, New Jersey— Police are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving two gasoline trucks in Monmouth County.

The incident happened on U.S. 9 near County Rd 520 just after 10 a.m. Friday.

Cellphone video obtained by PIX11's Greg Mocker showed the active gas leak from a ruptured tank on one of the trucks.

Police are conducting evacuations near the surrounding area.

US9 has been closed to all traffic in the area at this time. Route 1 is backed up to Union Hill Road.

Local firefighters, police officers and Monmouth County's mobile command personnel were on scene assessing the damage.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

